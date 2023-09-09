trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659804
Noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates India’s G20 presidency logo on sand

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created India’s G20 presidency logo at Puri Beach in Odisha on September 08 ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The G20 logo created at the beach is 150 feet long and 50 feet wide.
