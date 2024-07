videoDetails

Notice to Surendra Koli's lawyer in Nithari murder case

| Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Big news is coming related to the famous Nithari murder case of Noida. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Koli on the CBI's appeal against the Allahabad High Court's decision to cancel the death sentence of Surendra Koli, the main accused in the Nithari murder case.