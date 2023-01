videoDetails

Novak Djokovic likely to miss the U.S. events due to this reason? | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Novak Djokovic is set to miss the Indian Wells and Miami Open this year if he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19. The United States authorities said non-nationals will need to have taken their shots to enter the country. Transportation Security Administration earlier said the requirement for foreign air travelers is to be fully vaccinated against the disease.