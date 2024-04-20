Advertisement
Now G7 has imposed sanctions on Iran amid war

Apr 20, 2024
Amidst the war with Israel, G7 has now imposed sanctions on Iran. At the same time, America has also maintained silence on Iran-Israel attacks. Watch this special report on Israel-Iran war.

