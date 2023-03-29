NewsVideos
NSA meeting of SCO countries underway in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
SCO NSA Meeting: National Security Advisors of SCO countries met in Delhi today. NSA Ajit Doval presided over the meeting in which China and Pakistan also joined virtually.

