NSG commando conducts mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
NSG commando on Sept 12 conducted mock drill over Lucknow Assembly by helicopter. A crowd of people gathered over the assembly. The mock drill will also be done tomorrow on the lines of assembly security.
Flat-selling scam case: TMC leader Nusrat Jahan leaves ED office
play icon0:59
Flat-selling scam case: TMC leader Nusrat Jahan leaves ED office
Rajasthan Accident Breaking: Major road accident near Bharatpur, 11 people died after bus overturned
play icon0:39
Rajasthan Accident Breaking: Major road accident near Bharatpur, 11 people died after bus overturned
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
play icon2:25
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Warns Those Insulting Sanatana Dharma
Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
play icon1:13
Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: 780 senior citizens of Delhi are leaving for Rameswaram, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal
play icon1:53
BSF’s 18-member team to scale world’s 8th highest peak Mt Manaslu in Nepal

