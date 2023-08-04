trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644821
Nuh-Mewat Violence: Rioters will not punished!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Action has finally started against those who committed violence, murder and arson in Haryana's Nuh. The special thing is that Manohar Lal government has adopted the model of UP's Yogi government this time. The first example of which was seen in the Rohingya settlement of Nuh, where bulldozers ran at the hideouts of the accused involved in the violence. On the lines of the Yogi government, the Manohar Lal government has announced to compensate the loss from the rioters only. That means now the days of rioters in Haryana are over.

