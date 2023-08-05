trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644914
Nuh violence update Breaking: SIT investigation of violence in cyber station started, Ashfaq- Sabir attacked

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Nuh violence update: Haryana government is taking action against the culprits of Haryana violence, SIT investigation has started in the cyber police station, accused Ashfaq and Sabir revealed that the violence was carried out under a conspiracy. Earlier, bulldozer action has started in Haryana's Nuh, action has been taken around Nalhar Shiv Temple, the administration demolished more than 45 shops

