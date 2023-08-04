trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644532
Nuh violence update: Exclusive interview of the lawyer who shot in Nuh violence – I fired in self-defense

Aug 04, 2023
Nuh violence update: Advocate Ashok Sharma, who fired in Nuh Hinsa, gave an exclusive interview to Zee Media saying that I had fired in self-defense, according to the law of the country, we have the right to fire in self-defense. He further said that I have taken this gun for my safety.

