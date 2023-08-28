trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654792
Nuh Vishwa Hindu Parishad News: Haryana government bowed down before Vishwa Hindu Parishad!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
In Haryana's Nuh, the Braj Mandal Yatra of Hindu organizations could not be held on foot on the call of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sarvjatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat and Bajrang Dal. Police brought 51 people from Nuh bypass in 3 vehicles under police security. He first performed Jalabhishek at Nalhareshwar temple. Then in vehicles they were taken to the Radhakrishna Temple at Singar via Firozpur Jhirka. There the yatra came to an end after Jalabhishek.
