Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar becomes the India’s richest self-made woman; Wealth jumps to 963%

Nykaa’s founder Falguni Nayar becomes the richest self-made woman in India. The 59-year-old Nykaa’s founder grew her wealth by 963%. She is also the second richest woman in India.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

Nykaa’s founder Falguni Nayar becomes the richest self-made woman in India. The 59-year-old Nykaa’s founder grew her wealth by 963%. She is also the second richest woman in India.