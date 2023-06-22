NewsVideos
'Obama' is a devotee of Hanuman... So PM Modi made Joe Biden a devotee of 'Ganpati Bappa'

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
PM Modi Gifts to Joe Biden: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in America on his state visit. During this, he presented a silver Ganpati Bappa as a gift to President Joe Biden. Earlier, former President Barack Obama had also confessed that he is a devotee of Hanuman ji.

