Odisha and UP's Special Task Forces arrested main accused in a cocaine seizure case from Ghaziabad

Odisha Special Task Force, with the help of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, arrested the main accused in a cocaine seizure case from Ghaziabad. The accused has been identified as Gulbesh Khan. Speaking to ANI on September 01 DCP of the Special Task Force Odisha said, “the case pertains to the seizure of 202 grams of cocaine in April 2022. He has been brought to Odisha on transit remand.”

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
