NewsVideos

Odisha: IMD predicts Heavy to very heavy rainfall form Sept 9-11

IMD on September 08 predicted Heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 9-11 in Odisha. While addressing ANI, Umashankar Das, IMD Scientist said, “Cyclonic circulation formed today over east central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Low-pressure area to be formed over west-central Bay of Bengal in next 24 hrs. Heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 9-11 in the state.” “There might be a possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of the state. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea,” he added.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
IMD on September 08 predicted Heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 9-11 in Odisha. While addressing ANI, Umashankar Das, IMD Scientist said, “Cyclonic circulation formed today over east central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Low-pressure area to be formed over west-central Bay of Bengal in next 24 hrs. Heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 9-11 in the state.” “There might be a possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of the state. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea,” he added.

All Videos

Badhir News: PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue
5:55
Badhir News: PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: MP CM visits various Ganesh pandals in Bhopal
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: MP CM visits various Ganesh pandals in Bhopal
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar
3:2
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar
VK Paul: India has set example before world by developing high-potential COVID nasal vaccine
VK Paul: India has set example before world by developing high-potential COVID nasal vaccine
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata

Trending Videos

5:55
Badhir News: PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: MP CM visits various Ganesh pandals in Bhopal
3:2
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar
VK Paul: India has set example before world by developing high-potential COVID nasal vaccine
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari demands CBI probe in death of 2 teenagers in Kolkata