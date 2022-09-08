Odisha: IMD predicts Heavy to very heavy rainfall form Sept 9-11
IMD on September 08 predicted Heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 9-11 in Odisha. While addressing ANI, Umashankar Das, IMD Scientist said, “Cyclonic circulation formed today over east central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Low-pressure area to be formed over west-central Bay of Bengal in next 24 hrs. Heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 9-11 in the state.” “There might be a possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of the state. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea,” he added.
