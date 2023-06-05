NewsVideos
Odisha: People searching for their loved ones after the accident

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident Update: The train accident in Balasore has shaken everyone. More than 280 people have died in this terrible accident, while more than 800 people are injured.

