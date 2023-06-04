NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Coromandel Express and goods train collided with each other near Bahnaga station in Balasore, Odisha. So far 288 people have died in this accident. Also, more than 1100 people have been injured. This figure is increasing.

