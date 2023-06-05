NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: Bageshwar Baba claims on Balasore accident, 'I get signs of big events'

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri's big statement has come to the fore regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha. He said, 'I get signs of big events'.

