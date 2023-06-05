NewsVideos
Odisha train accident: Injured Loco pilot’s condition stable, informs CPRO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
As the train movement resumed in Odisha’s Balasore within 51 hours of the horrific railway accident that claimed 275 lives and left 900 injured, South Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Aditya Kumar Chaudhary warned the public to be aware of fake news being spread through social media.

