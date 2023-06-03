NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: Jammu Students Pay Tribute To People Who Lost Lives In Train Accident

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
School students prayed and paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the unfortunate train accident on June 03 in Odisha’s Balasore. Students expressed their condolence by lighting candles and unanimously praying for them.

