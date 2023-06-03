NewsVideos
Odisha Train Accident: PM Modi Arrives At Hospital In Balasore To Meet Survivors

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
After taking stock of the situation at Balasore train accident site, PM Modi arrives at a hospital in Balasore to meet the injured victims of Odisha Train Tragedy.

Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
11:4
Big disclosure about Balasore train accident, there was no face-to-face collision of trains
Odisha Train Accident: Passenger On Coromandel Express Narrates Sequence Of Events
2:57
Odisha Train Accident: Passenger On Coromandel Express Narrates Sequence Of Events
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
12:51
Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's big statement on Balasore train accident
Former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav got angry on the accident, said- Negligence in Modi's rule
4:11
Former Railway Minister Lalu Yadav got angry on the accident, said- Negligence in Modi's rule
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced
3:21
261 people died in Odisha train accident, horrifying pictures surfaced

