Odisha Train Accident: ‘Root Cause’ Identified; Railway Minister Update On Debris And Track Laying'

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Odisha Train Accident: ‘Root Cause’ Identified; Railway Minister Update On Debris And Track Laying' Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reviewed the restoration work at the Balasore triple train collision site on Sunday, said the root cause of the accident has been identified, and the track will likely be restored by today.

