Rajnath Singh gives stern reply to China

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given stern reply to China. Amidst the India-China border dispute, Rajnath Singh scolded China. In fact, in Arunachal Pradesh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh bluntly attacked China. On changing the names of 30 places in the north-eastern state, Rajnath Singh said, 'The reality will not change by changing the names'.

