MVA announces High Profile candidates for its respective seats

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has finalized the names of candidates for each seat after deliberation. MVA is in direct competition with brand Modi. Know in this report which candidate has been fielded by MVA on which seat to stop Modi.

