News 100: Bansuri Swaraj's eye injury during Lok Sabha election campaign?

|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
News 100: Campaign period for Lok Sabha elections has started. All the parties are campaigning vigorously. Meanwhile, during the election campaign, Bansuri Swaraj got an eye injury.

