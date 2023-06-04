NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha Train Accident: Special train reached Chennai carrying stranded passengers after the accident

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
A special train carrying 250 stranded passengers reached Chennai from Bhadrak on Saturday morning after the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening.

All Videos

Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
1:2
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
3:19
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
6:1
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Jyotish Guru: Know with the help of which planets a house is built?
3:41
Jyotish Guru: Know with the help of which planets a house is built?
Odisha Train Accident: 'The guilty will not be spared', PM Modi's statement on Odisha train accident
2:12
Odisha Train Accident: 'The guilty will not be spared', PM Modi's statement on Odisha train accident

Trending Videos

1:2
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
3:19
Odisha Train Accident: 288 people died so far in the collision of three trains
6:1
Jyotish Guru: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
3:41
Jyotish Guru: Know with the help of which planets a house is built?
2:12
Odisha Train Accident: 'The guilty will not be spared', PM Modi's statement on Odisha train accident
pm modi om Odisha Train Accident,Pm Modi on Rain Accident,Mansukh Mandavia,health minister of india,Ashwini Vaishnaw,बालासोर ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा,ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट,odisha train accident,train accident in odisha,odisha train accident today,train accident,train accident today in odisha,train accident news live odisha,Train accident Odisha,odisha train accident news,odisha train news,train accident in odisha live,coromandel express train accident live,odisha rail accident,train accident live news,odisha train accident live,