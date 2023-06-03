NewsVideos
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Odisha Train Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise, Indian Army Deployed To Assist In Rescue As many as 288 people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. The Indian Army has been sent to help with the evacuation and treatment of injured citizens.

Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
1:33
Odisha Train Accident: 'More Than 300 Rescuers Are Working' NDRF Director General Atul Karwal On Rescue Operation
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
14:48
PM Modi holds meeting on train accident, will go to Odisha today to meet injured
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
9:41
How did the train accident happen in Balasore? 288 people died so far
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
6:44
High level meeting on rail accident continues, Home Minister along with PM Modi is also present in the meeting
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaches Balasore, knows the condition of the injured
2:0
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaches Balasore, knows the condition of the injured

