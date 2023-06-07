NewsVideos
videoDetails

Odisha train mishap: “My son was under piles of bodies…” Survivor’s father gets emotional

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
In a new shocker in the disastrous Odisha train accident which claimed 275 lives and 900 injured, a survivor’s father informed that a pile of bodies was placed upon his son thinking he was dead. The tragedy was caused due to the derailment of 2 passenger trains and a good train that collided with each other near Bahanaga Railway Station in Balasore on June 02.

All Videos

PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims

Trending Videos

10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims