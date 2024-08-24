Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2782270https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/oil-depot-catches-fire-in-rostov-2782270.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Oil depot catches fire in Rostov

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A massive fire accident has occurred in an oil depot in Rostov. This fire has been going on for the last 5 days. Along with the fire, a cloud of black smoke was also found. Watch the video.

All Videos

Stone Pelting witnessed during Shreeji Yatra in Vadodara
Play Icon04:01
Stone Pelting witnessed during Shreeji Yatra in Vadodara
Assam rape accused dies by drowning
Play Icon08:47
Assam rape accused dies by drowning
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement
Play Icon01:07
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement
Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody
Play Icon00:56
Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody
Know what will be the effect of change in zodiac sign of Venus?
Play Icon06:54
 Know what will be the effect of change in zodiac sign of Venus?

Trending Videos

Stone Pelting witnessed during Shreeji Yatra in Vadodara
play icon4:1
Stone Pelting witnessed during Shreeji Yatra in Vadodara
Assam rape accused dies by drowning
play icon8:47
Assam rape accused dies by drowning
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement
play icon1:7
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement
Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody
play icon0:56
Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody
Know what will be the effect of change in zodiac sign of Venus?
play icon6:54
Know what will be the effect of change in zodiac sign of Venus?