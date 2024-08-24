हिन्दी
Oil depot catches fire in Rostov
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
Aug 24, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
A massive fire accident has occurred in an oil depot in Rostov. This fire has been going on for the last 5 days. Along with the fire, a cloud of black smoke was also found. Watch the video.
All Videos
04:01
Stone Pelting witnessed during Shreeji Yatra in Vadodara
08:47
Assam rape accused dies by drowning
01:07
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement
00:56
Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody
06:54
Know what will be the effect of change in zodiac sign of Venus?
