Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla Meets Jagdeep Dhankhar

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Politics has intensified after TMC MP copied Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. It is being told that a lawyer has filed a police complaint against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who mimicked the Vice President in the Parliament House premises. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Jagdeep Dhankhar.

