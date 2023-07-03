trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630169
Om Prakash Rajbhar makes big statement over UP Politics

Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Om Prakash Rajbhar on UP Politics: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar's big statement has come to the fore. OP Rajbhar said, 'There is going to be a big manipulation in UP too. SP MLA will join Yogi government. MLA is angry with MP Akhilesh Yadav.
