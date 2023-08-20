trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651127
On the Ladakh tour, Rahul surrounded the Modi government – ​​the Chinese took away the land of the people on the border

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who visited Ladakh, surrounded the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi said that the local people told that the Chinese have entered our border, the Chinese have taken away the land of the people on the border. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi did not tell the truth to the country.
