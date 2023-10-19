trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677242
One more decision and 'Gehlot' got angry? Rajasthan's mathematics will change!

|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Rajasthan Election 2023: Before the Rajasthan Assembly elections, there is once again a big earthquake in the ruling Congress. There seems to be an uproar over the tickets of supporters of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.
All Videos

Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon1:12
Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Sirens started ringing as US President reach Tel Aviv
play icon6:3
Sirens started ringing as US President reach Tel Aviv
50 People Safely Evacuated After Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Delhi's Navratri Mela
play icon1:29
50 People Safely Evacuated After Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Delhi's Navratri Mela
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress fight over seats in Rajasthan started?
play icon7:51
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress fight over seats in Rajasthan started?
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune
play icon0:40
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune

