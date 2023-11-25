trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692097
one person cannot win elections- Says Sachin Pilot

|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Voting is being held on 199 seats in Rajasthan today. CM Ashok Gehlot reached Jodhpur to cast his vote. CM claimed victory in Rajasthan by showing the victory sign after voting..CM Gehlot has appealed to the people of Rajasthan to vote as much as possible. Amidst the voting in Tonk, Sachin Pilot has given a big statement...he said that no one person can win and lose. This statement of Pilot is likely to have a big impact on Rajasthan Congress.
