Onion Price Hike: Onion price reaches Rs 100 per kg

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Onion Price Hike: The onion which was available at Rs 30 to 40 per kg till a few days ago has now reached Rs 80 to 100. People associated with onion business say that onion will become more expensive in November.
