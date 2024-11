videoDetails

Only a devotee of Ram can be a true patriot - CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the opposition and said that those who talk about division in society have the DNA of Ravana. On this occasion, he also advised people to become like Bajrangbali. This statement can further intensify the political debate before the elections. Watch this report to know the complete news.