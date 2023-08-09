trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646792
"Only Misogynistic Man Can Give Flying Kiss..." Smriti Irani On Rahul Gandhi's Kiss Gesture

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Smriti Irani, a Union Minister and BJP leader, said on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi, a Congressman, offered female lawmakers a "flying kiss" after he finished speaking during the discussion over the no-trust motion in Parliament. Irani expressed her extreme disapproval of the Wayanad MP's actions, calling it "undignified conduct" that had never before been observed in Parliament.

