Only Rahul Can Challenge Modi, Says Ashok Gehlot As Mallikarjun Kharge Readies To Take Over as Congress President

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on October 26 reiterated that only Rahul Gandhi could challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister has arrived in Delhi for swearing in ceremony of Mallikarjun Kharge as the new Congress President.