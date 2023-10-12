trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674490
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Operation Ajay Launch: Preparations made for return of Indians from Israel to their homeland

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Israel Hamas War News: The war continues between Israel and Hamas. Along with this, there are many Indians who are stranded in Israel amid the war. Seeing the Indian citizens in such a situation, the Government of India has launched Operation Ajay. Registration has started to bring Indians under Operation Ajay. Let us tell you that 18000 Indians are stranded in Israel.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting
play icon6:6
Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting
Jordan Getting Ready To Provide Help To War-Hit Gaza Strip
play icon3:1
Jordan Getting Ready To Provide Help To War-Hit Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War: Netanyahu threatens to destroy Hamas
play icon1:31
Israel Palestine War: Netanyahu threatens to destroy Hamas
'Stay Out Of Israel-Hamas Conflict Or Face Consequences...,' Joe Biden Cautions Iran
play icon1:32
'Stay Out Of Israel-Hamas Conflict Or Face Consequences...,' Joe Biden Cautions Iran
Israel Hamas War: Hamas challenges Israel to present evidence
play icon0:46
Israel Hamas War: Hamas challenges Israel to present evidence

Trending Videos

Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting
play icon6:6
Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting
Jordan Getting Ready To Provide Help To War-Hit Gaza Strip
play icon3:1
Jordan Getting Ready To Provide Help To War-Hit Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War: Netanyahu threatens to destroy Hamas
play icon1:31
Israel Palestine War: Netanyahu threatens to destroy Hamas
'Stay Out Of Israel-Hamas Conflict Or Face Consequences...,' Joe Biden Cautions Iran
play icon1:32
'Stay Out Of Israel-Hamas Conflict Or Face Consequences...,' Joe Biden Cautions Iran
Israel Hamas War: Hamas challenges Israel to present evidence
play icon0:46
Israel Hamas War: Hamas challenges Israel to present evidence
India launches Operation Ajay,what is Operation Ajay,Operation Ajay,India launches Operation Ajay,gaza air strikes,Gaza Strip,Israel Palestine,israel launches air strikes in gaza,israel palestine conflict,israel airstrikes gaza,israel vs palestine,israel palestine tensions,gaza launch rockets on israel,israel gaza tensions,israel gaza conflict,israel latest news,israel palestine war,palestine and israel,israel palestine news,india hamas war,