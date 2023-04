videoDetails

Operation Sheesh Mahal: BJP Vs AAP Again Over Renovation Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

Citing PWD documents, the BJP has accused AAP of spending Rs 45 crore on the "beautification" of Kejriwal's bungalow at a time when Delhi was battling Covid-19. Watch the full story...