Oppo F19s Review: Beautiful design, camera and decent overall performer

The smartphone brand Oppo recently launched its Oppo F19s mobile phone in India that comes with a 6.43-inch touchscreen display, a 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor, 48MP Triple camera set up, and more. Oppo F19s comes in two color options -- Glowing Black, Glowing Gold and the price in India starts at Rs 19,990.