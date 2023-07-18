trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637037
Opposition Alliance name changed to INDIA from UPA

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Opposition New Name: The name of the grand alliance has come to the fore amidst the ongoing meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru and according to sources, most of the parties are in support of the name INDIA. India (INDIA) i.e. Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance is being discussed and it is being told that an announcement is possible in the press conference this evening
