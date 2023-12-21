trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701385
Opposition carries out protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
I.N.D.I.A alliance MPs are holding protest march against suspension of 143 MPs. Congress President has directly targeted PM Modi on the issue of Parliament security lapse, and asked why the PM does not speak on this issue inside Parliament.

