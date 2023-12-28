trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703544
Opposition creates ruckus over Ram Temple Consecration

Dec 28, 2023
Ram temple will be consecrated in Ayodhya on 22nd January. There is high political uproar regarding this. Meanwhile, Ayodhya is being decorated with high enthusiasm and the entire Ayodhya has become Rammay. Painters of Ayodhya and Kashi are preparing to paint Ram colors on the walls of Ayodhya. Know in detail in this report how far the temple construction work has reached and what are the preparations for the consecration of the Ram temple.

