Opposition meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Patna

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left his residence for Patna on June 23. Leaders of Opposition parties from across the country are set to meet in Patna to chalk out a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting will be hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with aim to arrive at a consensus to forge a united Opposition front to take on the BJP.

Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
Smriti Irani counterattacks Rahul Gandhi over BJP-RSS remark
Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
 Rahul Gandhi said in Patna – we will defeat BJP together
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
America's youth is dancing to the tune of 'Naatu Naatu': PM Modi while addressing the State dinner
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
“Very motivating…” US Congressman hails PM Modi’s address to the US Congress
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet
We want to fight against BJP, good opinion will be formed: Mallikarjun Kharge on Opposition meet

