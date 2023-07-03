trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630164
Opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru from July 17 to 18, says sources

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Opposition Unity Meeting: Big news has come from the sources on the meeting of the opposition. Sources say that the opposition meeting is going to be held on 17 to 18 July. Earlier the meeting was to be held on July 13-14. But this decision has been taken after the split in NCP. Please inform that this meeting will be held in Bengaluru.
