trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637337
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Opposition Parties changes name of alliance during Meet

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
UPA Name Changed to India: Opposition parties have taken a big step to win the Lok Sabha elections 2024 against the NDA. During the meeting in Bengaluru, the opposition changed the name of the alliance from UPA to INDIA. Know its full form and its meaning in this report.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

NITISH KUMAR: Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print
play icon9:16
NITISH KUMAR: Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print
Karishma Tanna along with her husband snapped in Mumbai
play icon0:52
Karishma Tanna along with her husband snapped in Mumbai
Malaika Arora turns heads in her red co-ord set at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:47
Malaika Arora turns heads in her red co-ord set at Mumbai Airport
Alia Bhatt looks surreal in her elegant saree look in Mumbai
play icon0:39
Alia Bhatt looks surreal in her elegant saree look in Mumbai
Suicide attack targeting security forces kills two, injures 7 in Peshawar
play icon1:49
Suicide attack targeting security forces kills two, injures 7 in Peshawar
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

NITISH KUMAR: Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print
play icon9:16
NITISH KUMAR: Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print
Karishma Tanna along with her husband snapped in Mumbai
play icon0:52
Karishma Tanna along with her husband snapped in Mumbai
Malaika Arora turns heads in her red co-ord set at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:47
Malaika Arora turns heads in her red co-ord set at Mumbai Airport
Alia Bhatt looks surreal in her elegant saree look in Mumbai
play icon0:39
Alia Bhatt looks surreal in her elegant saree look in Mumbai
Suicide attack targeting security forces kills two, injures 7 in Peshawar
play icon1:49
Suicide attack targeting security forces kills two, injures 7 in Peshawar
UPA Name Change,upa name change to india,opposition new name,opposition new name breaking,new name of opposition,opposition new name india,UPA Name Change,upa name change breaking,change in UPA name,bengaluru opposition meeting,bengaluru opposition meeting venue,opposition meeting bangalore,Opposition meeting,Opposition unity 2024,meeting of opposition parties,opposition,bangalore opposition,Opposition unity,Congress,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Zee News,