Opposition to hold meeting for the second day today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Today is the second day of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru. The meeting of leaders of 26 like-minded parties will start at 11 am. After this, leaders of all parties will address the country at 4 pm
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
Mumbai Police incinerates 437 kgs of drugs worth ₹ 9 Crore
Mumbai Police incinerates 437 kgs of drugs worth ₹ 9 Crore
Delhi: Gujarat CM meets Egyptian delegation headed by Egypt FM Dr Mohamed Maait
Delhi: Gujarat CM meets Egyptian delegation headed by Egypt FM Dr Mohamed Maait
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Hotel Taj West End in Bengaluru for Opposition meet
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrives at Hotel Taj West End in Bengaluru for Opposition meet
Himachal Landslides: Mandi-Kullu NH shut after debris fall on JCB; driver safe
Himachal Landslides: Mandi-Kullu NH shut after debris fall on JCB; driver safe
