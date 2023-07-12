trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634252
Opposition to hold meeting in Bengaluru against BJP on 17th & 18th July

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Once again there is going to be a meeting of opposition parties against BJP. This meeting will be held on 17 and 18 July. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi can attend this meeting.
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
play icon1:57
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
Know the glory of Kamika Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon3:22
Know the glory of Kamika Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Violence witnessed once again ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Election Result announcement
play icon2:20
Violence witnessed once again ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Election Result announcement
Uttarakhand is suffering due to flood and rain!
play icon0:49
Uttarakhand is suffering due to flood and rain!
