Shahnawaz Hussain's attack on opposition parties- who will be against Modi ji

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Opposition Unity Meeting: Targeting the opposition parties, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that who will be against Modi ji, the opposition should declare and show. He said that the people of the country are in alliance with Modi ji. Modi ji resides in the heart of the people of the country, there are many parties which are standing in the name of opposing Modi ji. Surrounding Rahul Gandhi, he said that the biggest riot took place in Bhagalpur in 1989 during the tenure of Rajiv Gandhi. Opposition Unity Meeting

