NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Orders placed through dark net, payments made through UPI…” Dy DG NCB on biggest LSD seizure

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on June 06 held six persons and seized 15,000 bloats of LSD. While speaking to ANI, Gyaneshwar Singh, Dy DG (NR), NCB informed that the people involved in the network brought drugs from the US, Netherlands and Poland, and the payments were made through UPI and cryptocurrency.

All Videos

PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims

Trending Videos

10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims